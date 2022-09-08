Travel super app Hahalolo opened the India office to contribute to local tourism promotion

Guests applied Bindi mark on their forehead – an Indian tradition - in the opening event

of Hahalolo office

Established in 2019, Hahalolo has been taking steady steps with tremendous effort to contribute to the global tourism industry.

Users can earn money from quality content

On August 29, Hahalolo - a super app for travel social networking - officially opened an office in Kolkata, West Bengal state, India. This event marked an important milestone for the brand in the international market and opened opportunities to promote India’s culture and tourism to the world.

Accordingly, Hahalolo accompanies and develops alongside tourism businesses and generates income for the local people through accumulated points and coin mining. Yahoo Finance recently mentioned the opportunity for Hahalolo users to earn extra income: " Users can earn money thanks to quality content on their personal pages, participating in affiliate marketing programs when booking flights, hotels, tours."

Founded three years ago, Hahalolo now has millions of users. The active user rate is very high because users are encouraged to create quality content and increase their income by mining coins.

After registration, users will immediately receive coins equivalent to 10 USD. Daily active users will receive up to 1 USD for vouchers when booking flights, hotels, and tours.

According to Mr. James Dang - CEO of Hahalolo USA, Hahalolo uses bonus points to motivate users to create high-quality content. As a result, this social network possesses a huge volume of valuable content about different destinations and cultures.

Hahalolo promotes cultures and brings people closer together

Mr. James Dang emphasized on Asia One: “Hahalolo's mission is to honor and promote the good cultural values of countries around the world, bringing people closer together.”

According to Asia One, Hahalolo integrated a pioneering travel social network: “ Hahalolo has led the integration of OTA - online travel agent, social networking and e-commerce in one app.

Hahalolo is unique because it has a social network for users to share personal experiences. This super app would support businesses in the global tourism industry to overcome difficulties and revive after the pandemic," - quoted from Asia One.

With these successes, there is more to await from Hahalolo in 2022. The brand strives to reach 25 million users and plans to upgrade and open offices in the US, Indonesia, and many other countries.

Hahalolo partnered with thousands of travel agencies, hotels, and airlines. It would be the super app that meets all people’s needs and commits to bringing benefits to many generations.

(Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)