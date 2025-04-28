Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, formerly known as Vande Metro, has been introduced as a new intercity travel option. The service aims to provide world-class rail service between short-distance cities. The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is part of the Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail system.

Currently, there are two Namo Bharat Rapid Rail routes in operation: Ahmedabad to Bhuj, and Jaynagar to Patna. The Ministry of Railways plans to expand the service by introducing this 'mini' version of the Vande Bharat Express train on various routes, including the New Delhi-Kalka route.

From New Delhi to Kalka travel in less than 5 hours with Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

The New Delhi to Kalka Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will cover a distance of 303 km in approximately 4 hours. This service will benefit passengers traveling to Shimla, with connecting trains available from Kalka.

New Delhi to Kalka Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Total stoppage

The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will make stops at several key stations along its route between New Delhi and Kalka, including Panipat Junction, Karnal, Kurukshetra Junction, Ambala Cantt Junction, Chandigarh, and Chandi Mandir.

New Delhi to Kalka Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Facility and ticket price

The New Delhi to Kalka Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will feature 16 air-conditioned coaches, offering a comfortable ride. The fare for this journey is expected to be around Rs 400-450, with unreserved tickets available for passengers.

New Delhi to Kalka Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Train timings

The New Delhi to Kalka Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is anticipated to depart from New Delhi around 06:00 hrs, arriving in Kalka at 10:00 hrs. On its return journey, the train is scheduled to leave Kalka at approximately 17:00 hrs, reaching New Delhi at 21:00 hrs.