Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train

The bullet train will significantly shorten the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Currently, it takes approximately 6-7 hours to travel this distance, but with the introduction of the bullet train, this time will be cut to just two hours.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 03:29 PM IST

Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train
Indian Railways: The first bullet train in India will travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The bullet train will greatly shorten travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Currently, it takes roughly 6-7 hours to travel this distance, but with the introduction of the bullet train, it will be cut to just two hours.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that it will begin operations "very soon." He further said that this will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours and 7 minutes. However, the minister did not give any specific date or time frame for the launch of India’s first bullet train.

High-Speed Bullet Train: Top Speed

This idea makes use of a lot of modern technologies to ensure a comfortable and safe ride. With a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour, the train will be the fastest in India. A number of stations are being constructed along the bullet train's route, each with all the amenities passengers would need.

Mumbai To Ahmedabad In 2 HOURS

Once this project is finished, India will be added to the list of nations with high-speed rail. This will improve the nation's infrastructure even further and facilitate quicker and easier travel. There is no longer a lengthy wait for the bullet train to start. It will soon just take two hours to get from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

High-Speed Bullet Train: Work In Progress

The first 21-kilometer underwater tunnel between BKC and Thane was opened last month, marking a significant milestone for the bullet train project, according to a news statement issued by the Railway Ministry. According to the press release, civil works are moving quickly forward. A 310-kilometer viaduct has being constructed. Four river bridges are in the advanced stage of construction, while fifteen have already been finished. Additionally, five of the twelve stations have been finished, and three more are currently nearing completion.

A high-speed rail route spanning 508 kilometers would link Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to major cities such as Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. According to the Railway minister, the trains' 320 km/h speed would make travel faster and more efficient.

