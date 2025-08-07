Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train
This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was Rs 90 lakh, it earned over Rs 17 crores, inspired Rajinikanth to..., movie was..
Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50%, calls it 'foreign policy disaster'
Noida to Lucknow in just 3 hours? CM Yogi government set to complete THIS new greenfield expressway by...
Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit India amid Donald Trump's tariff war
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know details
Ahaan Panday BREAKS SILENCE on Saiyaara crossing Rs 500 crores, dedicates its success to..., makes big statement: 'I promise to...'
Did Donald Trump impose additional tariffs for not giving credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire?
Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee dons cop uniform to catch Jim Sarbh in swimsuit killer case-inspired Netflix film, is set to release on...
INDIA
The bullet train will significantly shorten the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Currently, it takes approximately 6-7 hours to travel this distance, but with the introduction of the bullet train, this time will be cut to just two hours.
Indian Railways: The first bullet train in India will travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The bullet train will greatly shorten travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Currently, it takes roughly 6-7 hours to travel this distance, but with the introduction of the bullet train, it will be cut to just two hours.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that it will begin operations "very soon." He further said that this will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours and 7 minutes. However, the minister did not give any specific date or time frame for the launch of India’s first bullet train.
This idea makes use of a lot of modern technologies to ensure a comfortable and safe ride. With a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour, the train will be the fastest in India. A number of stations are being constructed along the bullet train's route, each with all the amenities passengers would need.
Once this project is finished, India will be added to the list of nations with high-speed rail. This will improve the nation's infrastructure even further and facilitate quicker and easier travel. There is no longer a lengthy wait for the bullet train to start. It will soon just take two hours to get from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
The first 21-kilometer underwater tunnel between BKC and Thane was opened last month, marking a significant milestone for the bullet train project, according to a news statement issued by the Railway Ministry. According to the press release, civil works are moving quickly forward. A 310-kilometer viaduct has being constructed. Four river bridges are in the advanced stage of construction, while fifteen have already been finished. Additionally, five of the twelve stations have been finished, and three more are currently nearing completion.
A high-speed rail route spanning 508 kilometers would link Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to major cities such as Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. According to the Railway minister, the trains' 320 km/h speed would make travel faster and more efficient.