Travel has changed my outlook on life says Brinda Shah

Brinda’s impressive storytelling skills across Indian cities and other countries have made her travel content extremely popular. Her Instagram feed is a proof of her travel journey and she is definitely one of the travel content creator you must follow on Instagram

Brinda Shah is a talented storyteller, traveller, lifestyle blogger, writer, digital influencer and PR Professional, who wear many hats with ease. She has worked at a public relations firm in the hustle and bustle of Mumbai City. After tackling the toll of long hours and the stress that comes with a high-pressured job, she quit her job and decided to follow her heart as a full time influencer.

“My passion for exploring the world is something that I value the most, and if I had to recognize the origin of that sense of wanderlust, I’d credit it to most of family trips I was taken on while growing up. Travel has changed me as a person as it has allowed me to broaden my horizons and shaped my worldview from a very young age. It has helped me understand different cultures and made me more appreciative of my own life. I value the simple things in life more, like having friends and family who support me in whatever I do.”

When Brinda started a lifestyle blog in college, her audience responded the most to her travel content. Now, she focuses on helping people make memories. Not only does she travel to different countries and places, but she shares a glimpse of it through the small windows of her Instagram.

Brinda Shah's travel journal has pictures glued from countries such as the Netherlands, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bhutan and more.

Besides these international trips, she has narrated her travel stories from almost every corner of India. From the majestic forts of Rajasthan, the enchanting beauty of Kerala, and the soothing coastal of Maharashtra to the white sand of Kutch, Gujarat, and everything in between, Brinda Shah likes to cover the uniqueness of every city, street, and area.

Brinda is an offbeat traveller who loves to travel to the lesser-explored parts of the world. She always wanted to explore different places, and her passion for travelling has become a part of her life. Her goal is to not only inspire but also empower. Once you are there, scrolling through her captivating travel reels... There is no going back!!!

Her travel portfolio not just captures her experience but also attracts others to the travel property with her well-executed stories and captivating imagery. Brinda Shah has also worked with various travel brands such as Thomas Cook, Radisson Blu, The Fern, Club Mahindra, Ibis India, Maharashtra Tourism, OYO Rooms, Della Data, and many more.

We absolutely love how Brinda decided to follow her passion and became a successful lifestyle Influencer. We can’t wait for her to reach newer heights and achieve many more milestones travelling and exploring the world.

