Travel ban necessary to tackle Omicron scare? Here’s what IMA said

Amid the rising fears of the Omicron variant, IMA has issued an important statement regarding the requirement of a travel ban in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2021, 03:45 PM IST

The Omicron fear across the country is currently on the rise several states in India have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant in just a span of a week. As the concerns regarding this variant are on the rise, IMA has made an important statement.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that as of now, there is no need to impose a travel ban in order to restrict the cases of the Omicron variant in India. However, it asked all the citizens to observe COVID-19 appropriate behavior while travelling.

In an official statement, IMA said, “IMA does not support the imposition of a travel ban. However, we appeal to all to avoid unnecessary travel, especially pleasure tourism and social gatherings. All our public transport systems should strictly adhere to the code of COVID protocol.”

Apart from this, the doctors’ body also talked about the requirement of a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare and frontline workers to augment their immunity in view of the potential spread of the Omicron variant.

Dr J. A. Jayalal, National President of the IMA, while addressing a press conference, said, “At this juncture, IMA appeals to the government on the eve of the impending third wave to officially announce the healthcare, frontline workers and immuno-compromised individuals to be given an additional dose to augment the immunity.”

As per IANS reports, IMA further said that the government should expedite the process of vaccinating children between the age of 12 to 18, keeping in mind the spread of the Omicron variant among children in Africa countries over the past two weeks.

The medical body further urged people to follow all the necessary COVID-19 protocols and maintain strict social distancing norms. Dr. Jayalal also said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive all over the world will prevent severe forms of infection especially the Omicron.

IANS quoted the doctor as saying, “If we can altruistically focus on a war footing on vaccination, India can definitely overcome the impact of Omicron causing serious disasters to the country. Hence IMA earnestly appeals to everyone concerned to take the vaccination as priority agenda and focus on ensuring that the 2nd dose is given to all the needy people who are yet to get it.”

(With IANS inputs)

