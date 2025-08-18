'Travel Abroad For Just Rs 11!': Book your airline tickets before THIS date to get 20 kg of FREE check-in baggage as well - Details Inside

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold

Beware! AI can tap your phone from distance, know how does it happen?

Airtel down for several users across country, company issues statement

Why Term Insurance is Important at Every Stage in Life?

Not Fashion, Aitraaz, Mary Kom; Priyanka Chopra calls THIS film a 'turning point in career': 'I was just greedy to work with him'

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich despite skipping Silesia leg, here's how

What is brain-eating amoeba? Reason behind death of 9-year-old girl in Kerala

Watch: Korean man delights internet as 'Kanha' in viral Janmashtami video

These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

Was SBI, Canara Bank's action against Anil Ambani arbitrary and discriminatory? His legal counsel says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold

America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold

Beware! AI can tap your phone from distance, know how does it happen?

Beware! AI can tap your phone from distance, know how does it happen?

Why Term Insurance is Important at Every Stage in Life?

Why Term Insurance is Important at Every Stage in Life?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Travel Abroad For Just Rs 11!': Book your airline tickets before THIS date to get 20 kg of FREE check-in baggage as well - Details Inside

Travel: Passengers can only benefit from these deals if they book between August 18 and August 20. Vietnam is often ranked as one of the safest destinations for foreign visitors.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

'Travel Abroad For Just Rs 11!': Book your airline tickets before THIS date to get 20 kg of FREE check-in baggage as well - Details Inside
Golden Opportunity: Book Plane Ticket Fast Before The Offer Ends

TRENDING NOW

Travel: In order to draw in customers, airlines offer a variety of promotions. VietJet Air has a fantastic deal for travelers who are planning a trip to Vietnam. The airline has announced a special offer (Vietnam flight offer) for travelers who book between August 18 and August 20. As part of this offer, tickets can be purchased at extremely low prices, and travelers will also receive extra amenities. Let's take a closer look at this fantastic deal.

Golden Opportunity To Visit Abroad

Travelers can purchase one-way economy class tickets for just Rs 11 (tax extra) as part of the airline's initial promotion. This trip will take place between September 15, 2025, and May 27, 2026. Peak season and public holidays will not be included, though. This implies that in the off-season, travelers will be able to visit Vietnam for a very inexpensive cost.

Upto 20 Kg Carry Luggage Free of Cost

The second incentive offered by the company is for travelers who wish to take trips in October and November. Travelers will be able to check in up to 20 kilograms of luggage for free between October 20 and November 20, 2025. This deal will allow travelers to save more money, as they typically have to pay a separate price for baggage.

 Grab Fast: Only 48 Hours Left

Passengers can only take advantage of these offers if they book between August 18 and August 20. Passengers flying from India to Vietnam may increase as a result of such exciting deals. This offer is truly a gift, especially for youth and low-budget tourists.

Vietnam is frequently listed as one of the safest places for tourists from other nations to visit. Recognizing and honoring local customs and traditions is essential to a safe and enjoyable vacation to Vietnam. Recent years have seen a notable increase in the number of Indian tourists visiting Vietnam. Indian nationals must have a valid visa in order to enter Vietnam; these can be acquired at a Vietnamese embassy or consulate, via an e-visa, or upon arrival. The charm of Vietnam's culture, food, and varied landscapes, as well as improved flight connectivity and a streamlined visa application process, are the main drivers of this growth.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine
The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every day'
Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits
Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide
R Ashwin issues clarification after CSK's official statement on Dewald Brevis' signing, says 'if a franchise needs a player...'
R Ashwin issues clarification after CSK's official statement on Dewald Brevis' s
Mass Protests in Israel: Citizens demand Netanyahu government to end Gaza war
Mass Protests in Israel: Citizens demand Netanyahu government to stop Gaza war
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE