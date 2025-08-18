'Travel Abroad For Just Rs 11!': Book your airline tickets before THIS date to get 20 kg of FREE check-in baggage as well - Details Inside

Travel: Passengers can only benefit from these deals if they book between August 18 and August 20. Vietnam is often ranked as one of the safest destinations for foreign visitors.

Travel: In order to draw in customers, airlines offer a variety of promotions. VietJet Air has a fantastic deal for travelers who are planning a trip to Vietnam. The airline has announced a special offer (Vietnam flight offer) for travelers who book between August 18 and August 20. As part of this offer, tickets can be purchased at extremely low prices, and travelers will also receive extra amenities. Let's take a closer look at this fantastic deal.

Golden Opportunity To Visit Abroad

Travelers can purchase one-way economy class tickets for just Rs 11 (tax extra) as part of the airline's initial promotion. This trip will take place between September 15, 2025, and May 27, 2026. Peak season and public holidays will not be included, though. This implies that in the off-season, travelers will be able to visit Vietnam for a very inexpensive cost.

Upto 20 Kg Carry Luggage Free of Cost

The second incentive offered by the company is for travelers who wish to take trips in October and November. Travelers will be able to check in up to 20 kilograms of luggage for free between October 20 and November 20, 2025. This deal will allow travelers to save more money, as they typically have to pay a separate price for baggage.

Grab Fast: Only 48 Hours Left

Passengers can only take advantage of these offers if they book between August 18 and August 20. Passengers flying from India to Vietnam may increase as a result of such exciting deals. This offer is truly a gift, especially for youth and low-budget tourists.

Vietnam is frequently listed as one of the safest places for tourists from other nations to visit. Recognizing and honoring local customs and traditions is essential to a safe and enjoyable vacation to Vietnam. Recent years have seen a notable increase in the number of Indian tourists visiting Vietnam. Indian nationals must have a valid visa in order to enter Vietnam; these can be acquired at a Vietnamese embassy or consulate, via an e-visa, or upon arrival. The charm of Vietnam's culture, food, and varied landscapes, as well as improved flight connectivity and a streamlined visa application process, are the main drivers of this growth.