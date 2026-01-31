FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Trashy ruminations': India issues statement after PM Modi mentioned in latest Epstein files

The government statement came after Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a social media post that it was a "national shame" that Epstein had written about the Indian PM in an email. In his post, the opposition leader had also sought a clarification from the government.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 10:11 PM IST

The Indian government on Saturday (January 31) dismissed a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the newly-released files pertaining to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement it was aware of "reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel." The comment comes after the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) released the latest tranche of investigative files linked to Epstein, who died by alleged suicide inside his jail cell in 2019.

Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the MEA, said: "Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt." The reference to the PM was made in an email that Epstein had sent in 2017 to a person who was apparently a senior official in Qatar. PM Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 marked the first time an Indian prime minister set foot in the country since India and the Middle Eastern country established full diplomatic ties in 1992. US officials on Friday released millions of pages of documents in the latest tranche of Epstein files, alongside tens of thousands of pictures.

The government statement came after Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a social media post that it was a "national shame" that Epstein had written about the Indian PM in an email. In his post, the opposition leader had also sought a clarification from the government. The release of the Epstein files is mandated under a US law enacted after months of political and public pressure. The Epstein files carry the names and pictures of many high-profile people, including former US president Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

