India

INDIA

Transparency, Infrastructure, Digital Governance: CM Rekha Gupta highlights Delhi government’s Achievements

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta on Monday attended a programme organised at Namo Ground, Khajuri Chowk, in the North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency to mark the completion of one year of the Government.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 11:51 PM IST

Transparency, Infrastructure, Digital Governance: CM Rekha Gupta highlights Delhi government’s Achievements
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta on Monday attended a programme organised at Namo Ground, Khajuri Chowk, in the North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency to mark the completion of one year of the Government.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the past 365 days as a year defined by “public trust, commitment to service and the outcomes of good governance”.

She stated that “First step of change, one year of development” is not merely a slogan, but a symbol of the positive transformation experienced in the lives of every citizen of Delhi. Over the past year, the Government has provided new momentum and direction to Delhi through transparent administration, a corruption-free system, accelerated infrastructure development, digital governance and welfare-oriented schemes. She said the year has instilled renewed confidence among citizens, with the Government prioritising the interests of all sections of society, including the poor, workers, women, youth and the middle class.

The Chief Minister further said that, guided by the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a new model of good governance has been established in Delhi. She expressed confidence that the coming period will further accelerate the pace of development, equip Delhi with world-class facilities and ensure that the benefits of schemes reach every citizen.

She said the enthusiasm witnessed at the programme reflected the people’s strong support for the Government’s development and governance initiatives. Reiterating that the Government considers itself a servant of the people, the Chief Minister affirmed its continued commitment to the comprehensive development of Delhi. She thanked all party workers and the people of Delhi, stating that their trust remains the Government’s greatest strength and that, with this trust, the resolve to build a Viksit Delhi will continue to move forward.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Shri Kapil Mishra, addressing the gathering, said that Delhi had to wait 27 years to witness a Chief Minister on stage while chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoed in front, a testament, he said, reflected the strength of the people’s mandate. He added that today the people of Delhi have realised their aspiration of having a Chief Minister whose home and office doors remain open to the public 24 hours a day.

He further stated that there was a time when cases were registered against people for going to the banks of the Yamuna to perform Chhath Puja, and today there is a time when commitments made have been fulfilled.

Delhi Cabinet Minister said that the Government today stands among the people, whether it is the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the operation of Atal Canteens, the induction of electric buses, the improvement of roads, the promotion of Delhi’s art and culture, or the organisation of grand events such as Kanwar Seva, Chhath Puja and Deepawali celebrations.

He stated that more than 365 works have been completed in 365 days under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

However, he added, this is only the beginning. With the goal of a “Viksit Delhi” aligned with the Prime Minister’s mission of a 

“Viksit Bharat”, the Government will continue to move forward with determination. Shri Mishra said that a new era of transformation has begun in Delhi.

State BJP President Shri Virendra Sachdeva, Member of Parliament Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament Shri Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi Cabinet Minister Shri Kapil Mishra, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shri Mohan Singh Bisht, MLA Shri Ajay Mahawar and several other public representatives and distinguished citizens were present on the occasion.

