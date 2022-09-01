Transforming the educational system - Helping to change lives - HHRD

Our future is built on education, so we must make it more vital to create a fair and sustainable world. This year's International Day of Education discusses how to reinvent education and manage its digital transformation in the wake of an ongoing epidemic. Supporting teachers and bringing out everyone's ability to contribute to the prosperity of our global community must be part of the strategy we follow.

The devastation caused by a pandemic revealed the apparent inequalities and interconnectedness of human life, giving us all the options of continuing on an unsustainable road or making a significant change in direction. We must recognize the ability of education to bring about meaningful change at this crucial juncture in history and reaffirm our shared commitment to "provide inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for everyone." (Sustainable Development Goal 4, UNESCO).

Fundamentally, the center of educational reforms is the teacher.

Giving teachers credit and the assistance they need to work together and innovate will significantly impact how people learn in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our already severe educational crisis worse. The path to stability and progress must be paved with education, but it is failing millions of children, young people, and adults, increasing their exposure to exploitation, violence, and poverty. In addition, using digital technology in education has widened gender and exclusionary gaps. According to estimates, 40% of people on Earth are still not online. Placing digital technologies in the service of everyone, starting with the most underprivileged, will help redefine our relationship with technology. Inclusion and equality must be the center of digital transformation.

To transform education, we must ask ourselves: What should we keep doing? What ought to we give up? What facets of education require a fresh rethinking? The Education Support Program (ESP) of Helping Hand for Relief and Development is actively transforming the lives of orphans, refugees, and underprivileged kids. ESP is working in 9 countries and will have approximately 6,600 beneficiaries in 2021, ensuring everyone has access to high-quality education. By sponsoring a child today at hhrd.org/ESP, you can change lives too.

