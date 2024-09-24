Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Transforming Contingent Workforce Management with Cutting-Edge Program Strategies

Meet woman with Rs 39322 crore net worth, who once led Rs 59262 crore company, she is India's richest...

Jatadhara makers Prerna Arora, Sudheer Babu Productions reveal striking second poster of supernatural epic

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Transforming Contingent Workforce Management with Cutting-Edge Program Strategies

Transforming Contingent Workforce Management with Cutting-Edge Program Strategies

Jatadhara makers Prerna Arora, Sudheer Babu Productions reveal striking second poster of supernatural epic

Jatadhara makers Prerna Arora, Sudheer Babu Productions reveal striking second poster of supernatural epic

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exceptional educational qualifications

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exceptional educational qualifications

Impressive educational qualifications of Nayanthara

Impressive educational qualifications of Nayanthara

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 5 star players likely to be released

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 5 star players likely to be released

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun; this superstar is India's most popular actor

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun; this superstar is India's most popular actor

HomeIndia

India

Transforming Contingent Workforce Management with Cutting-Edge Program Strategies

Navigating this dynamic environment requires innovative strategies and tools to ensure effective workforce management and sustained growth.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 06:27 PM IST

Transforming Contingent Workforce Management with Cutting-Edge Program Strategies
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The contingent workforce, consisting of freelancers, contractors, and temporary employees, is growing rapidly, with projections indicating it could comprise up to 50% of the tech industry. Businesses increasingly depend on this flexible labor pool to remain agile and responsive to market demands. However, managing such a diverse workforce brings challenges, from ensuring compliance to maintaining operational continuity—obstacles that traditional management models struggle to overcome. Navigating this dynamic environment requires innovative strategies and tools to ensure effective workforce management and sustained growth. 

The Need for Workforce Management Excellence

As companies embrace more agile workforce models, the importance of managing a contingent workforce effectively has grown. In 2021, contingent workers in the U.S. numbered 52 million, accounting for 35% of the workforce. This rise emphasizes the necessity for tailored approaches and best practices to manage the fluid nature of this labor pool. Efficiently managing a contingent workforce is no longer optional for businesses—it is essential for staying competitive.
 
Traditional workforce management methods, designed primarily for full-time employees, often fail to scale effectively when applied to contingent workers. Many organizations face inefficiencies in areas such as onboarding, compliance tracking, and worker engagement. As this workforce segment expands, companies must address challenges like financial stability, governance, compliance, and operational efficiency.
 
This evolving landscape demands fresh approaches, and industry leaders like Anita Routray are pioneering new strategies in contingent workforce management. By combining strategic foresight, data-driven innovation, and advanced program management, Ms. Routray turns the complexities of managing a contingent workforce into opportunities for operational efficiency and long-term growth.
 
Anita Routray: Leading the Way in Strategic Contingent Workforce Management

Anita Routray, a specialist in program management, has spent her career at the intersection of technology and workforce management, creating solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the gig economy. Her experience spans leading workforce programs for major corporations and developing platforms that streamline the complexities of managing a flexible workforce.
 
At Google, where she oversaw one of the largest contingent workforce programs in the industry, Ms. Routray introduced innovations that significantly improved efficiency—reducing onboarding times by 80% and boosting customer satisfaction by 50%. Her work at Google cemented her reputation as a thought leader in the field, shaping how businesses approach contingent labor management today.
 
One of the key issues Ms. Routray tackled was the lack of transparency and efficiency in managing contingent workers. In an environment where balancing flexibility and control is crucial, her solutions integrate predictive analytics and data-driven insights, providing companies with enhanced control over their workforce.
 
Her methodologies, such as the Strategic Alignment Framework, Predictive Risk Management, and Dynamic Prioritization, enable organizations to align projects with business goals, proactively manage risks, and optimize resource allocation for maximum efficiency.
 
Blending Business and Technology: Industry Contributions and Thought Leadership

Ms. Routray's expertise spans multiple sectors, including finance, technology, and startups. She has significantly shaped the contingent workforce landscape through her innovative contributions and leadership. At a SaaS startup focused on Vendor Management System (VMS) development, she spearheaded the creation of advanced features that delivered considerable benefits across industries. Her impact extends to global product expansions, advisory roles, and participation in industry forums and conferences.
 
Her Supplier Performance Index (SPI) model provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating suppliers based on quality, cost, and compliance, helping businesses make informed decisions and reduce risks. This model has proven particularly useful in the growing U.S. gig economy, generating cost savings and improving operational practices.
Ms. Routray's pioneering work in predictive analytics, published in leading journals, introduces a framework for evaluating risks in the gig economy. Her methods enhance financial stability, compliance, and operational efficiency assessments, offering companies advanced tools for risk management and strategic decision-making.
 
Shaping the Future of Workforce Management

As the gig economy continues to expand, companies will face increasing challenges in managing a diverse, dynamic labor pool. Adopting strategic insights alongside technological innovation will be crucial for businesses seeking to remain competitive. Ms. Routray's work highlights the importance of blending technology with a deep understanding of workforce dynamics to create solutions that enable businesses to become more agile and efficient.

Her approach, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making, offers a blueprint for the future of workforce management. As organizations increasingly rely on contingent workers, the strategies and insights of leaders like Routray will become indispensable for navigating the complexities of modern workforce management.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Impact of Machine Learning on Microservice Architecture: Praveen Kumar Thopalle’s Perspective

The Impact of Machine Learning on Microservice Architecture: Praveen Kumar Thopalle’s Perspective

Meet superstar’s son who failed as hero, quit Bollywood after 10 continuous flops, killed 3 in accident, is now...

Meet superstar’s son who failed as hero, quit Bollywood after 10 continuous flops, killed 3 in accident, is now...

Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

Meet man, younger brother of Ratan Tata who doesn't own mobile phone, lives in 2bhk flat, he is…

Meet man, younger brother of Ratan Tata who doesn't own mobile phone, lives in 2bhk flat, he is…

Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement