'Traitors and helpless people are running...': Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at NDA government in Maharashtra

In a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government in Maharashtra, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said traitors and helpless people are running the state, adding that the level of politics had fallen considerably.

Addressing a public rally in Yavatmal, Uddhav said, “Traitors and helpless people are running the government in Maharashtra. The level of politics has fallen, and because of this Maharashtra is being seen as a state of traitors and helpless people. We will not allow this to happen.”

Referring to PM Modi’s remark at a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal where he had said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was involved in a scam worth Rs 70,000 crores, Uddhav said the former will now come in the same picture along with those whom he termed corrupt recently.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister claimed that the NCP was involved in a scam worth Rs 70,000 crores. Now, these same people are on the BJP’s side. Modiji’s pictures will now appear alongside those who scammed Rs 70,000 crores. Does this Hindutva seem right to you?” the former CM said. Calling out PM Modi’s ‘silence’ on Manipur, Uddhav said while he was busy campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he had not spared a word on the prevailing situation in the Northeast state.

“PM Modi is campaigning in Bhopal but is not visiting Manipur. He is not uttering a single word on Manipur. If you have the courage, send ED, CBI, and Income Tax to Manipur. Those who are burning Manipur will automatically join your party,” the former Maharashtra CM said.

Earlier, in yet another setback to the Sena (UBT) chief, Neelam Gorhe, who was the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, jumped to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC member joined the rival faction in the presence of CM Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, in a shocking turn of events, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal, along with 6 fellow NCP MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 3.

Last year, Shinde, then a minister in the MVA government, staged a silent coup in the undivided Sena after floating a rival faction with a band of loyalist MLAs.

The MVA government, which was reduced to a minority in the wake of Shinde’s rebellion, collapsed after losing a floor test in the Assembly.

Shinde eventually took oath as the chief minister with support from the BJP.