Trains rescheduled/diverted in anticipation of Cyclone`Nisarga': Check here

Cyclone `Nisarga' is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm", scheduled to hit Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday (June 3). Both the states are on high alert.

It is expected to make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Mumbai Police has already prohibited any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline to prevent the loss of life and property.

Appealing people to stay indoors for two days, Thackeray asked people in a televised address to stay alert as the storm is expected to hit the state's coastal belt on Wednesday afternoon.

In Maharashtra, 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in different coastal areas while five teams have been kept on standby in the wake of the impending cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government deployed 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF and has started evacuating over 78,000 people from four districts situated alongside the coastline.

With cyclone Nisarga likely to hit the Mumbai area, the following changes are made for Mumbai bound trains.

Central Railway has rescheduled the following special trains scheduled to leave Mumbai area on June 3, 2020 due to cyclone Nisarg.

• 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special will leave at 8:00 PM instead of 11.10 AM.

• 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 6:00 PM instead of 11.40 AM.

• 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 8.30 PM instead of 12.15 PM.

• 01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 21.00 PM instead of 12.40 PM.

• 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special will leave at 8:00 PM instead of 3:00 PM.

2. Similarly, the following UP specials scheduled to arrive in Mumbai will be regulated/diverted

• 03201 Patna-LTT special schedule to arrive at 11.30 AM to be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule.

• 01094 Varanasi-CSMT special schedule to arrive at 2:30 PM to be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule