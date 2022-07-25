Woman pilot injured as trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, DGCA begins probe

Photo: ANI

A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and its 22-year-old trainee woman pilot suffered injuries, police said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Twitter.

"The trainee aircraft crash in Indapur, Pune District is unfortunate. No fatalities have been reported. Praying for the recovery of injured pilot, Ms Bhavika Rathod," the minister added.

The trainee aircraft crash in Indapur, Pune District is unfortunate. No fatalities have been reported. Praying for the recovery of injured pilot, Ms Bhavika Rathod.



The @DGCAIndia has commenced an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. Jyotiraditya M Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 25, 2022

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil around 11.30 am, a police official said. The aircraft, belonging to a private aviation school, had taken off from Baramati airport in Pune, he said.

WATCH Maharashtra A trainee aircraft crashed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today around 11 30am. 22-yr-old trainee pilot, Bhavika Rathod injured. Aircraft belongs to Carver Aviation, Baramati. Its staff present at spot. Investigation is on pic.twitter.com/Z895LQAXn2 July 25, 2022

Rathod received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

READ | Viral video: Johnny Depp poses with a little fan dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow