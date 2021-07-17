Trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, probe ordered

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that an investigation team has been rushed to the crash site.

A trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Saturday (July 17) afternoon. The incident happened when the plane was trying to land. Fortunately, the pilot has survived the crash. According to the latest report, a Cessna aircraft of the Chimes Aviation Academy strayed off the runway at around 3 PM. Chimes Aviation Academy is situated in the Dhana area of Sagar.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that an investigation team has been rushed to the crash site. “Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site,” Scindia stated.

This was a solo flight and a trainee female was piloting the aircraft when it skid off the runway before take-off. However, the pilot is safe and did not report any injuries. The single-engine aircraft is owned by Dhana-based Chimes Aviation Academy.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A Cessna aircraft strayed off the runway at around 3 pm at Chimes Aviation Academy situated in the Dhana area of Sagar pic.twitter.com/vAQcBZZkSs — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Notably, a flight instructor died and a trainee sustained injuries in a chopper crash in Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Friday. The information for the same was received by authorities at around 5.15 pm. The brand new two-seater aircraft of Italian make - VT-BRP - belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation (NMIMSAA), at Shirpur in Dhule, affiliated with the reputed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVPKM)`s group of educational institutions in Mumbai.