Trainer aircraft crashes in Baramati, second such incident since Ajit Pawar’s fatal crash

An aircraft (VT-SEX) was involved in a runway excursion incident at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise, said Pune police.

A trainee aircraft of a private company crashed on Sunday near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said, as per PTI reports. No casualties were reported.

Baramati Trainer Aircraft Crash: What happened

According to police, the crash occurred at around 12.30 pm."The incident took place near the airstrip. We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other technical problems. It is too early to comment on anything," a senior police official said.

VIDEO | A trainer aircraft of private company crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district. Further details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Dn11pnkl8I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2026

An aircraft (VT-SEX) was involved in a runway excursion incident at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise, said Pune police as IANS reported. The aircraft, carrying Capt. Chirag Shashikant Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jundre, was conducting circuit and landing emergencies exercises. During the exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop and continued beyond the threshold of Runway 29, veering off the paved surface, according to police. The trainee aircraft belonged to Karwar Aviation.

Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill said that the aircraft first entered the runway through Link Bravo and lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, where the pilot carried out a rejected take-off. It was then positioned at the threshold of Runway 11 for another rejected take-off. During the manoeuvre, the aircraft could not come to a complete stop and continued past the Runway 29 threshold before veering to the right and leaving the extended paved surface.

Past crashes in Baramati

Earlier, Baramati had witnessed two significant aircraft incidents in 2026, including a Redbird Flight Training Academy trainer aircraft that crash-landed near Gojubavi village, close to the Baramati airstrip. It happened in May when the trainee pilot escaped safely; a technical malfunction was suspected. Earlier, on January 28, a VSR Ventures Learjet 45XR crashed while attempting to land at Baramati, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on board.

Meanwhile, the government has been taking steps to enhance safety in the aviation industry. DGCA has also been taking measures to strengthen the security of passengers.