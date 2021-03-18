Train runs in reverse direction for several kms in Uttarakhand, probe ordered

In a major incident in Uttarakhand, a Tanakpur bound train started running in opposite direction before reaching the destination on Wednesday.

A major accident was averted after the Purnagiri Janshatabdi Express started running in reverse direction on the railway tracks for a few kilometres. The train was going from Delhi to Tanakpur.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. An enquiry has been ordered to probe the incident.

"An incident happened on 17.03.2021 due to cattle run over between Khatima-Tanakpur section. Train stopped just short of Khatima yard safely. There was no derailment and all passengers were transported to Tanakpur safely. Loco Pilot and Guard suspended in the incident," the North Eastern Railway said in a tweet.

This is the second incident in Uttarakhand within a week when a train accident has been averted. On Saturday, a coach of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express was gutted in fire. No passenger was injured in that incident too.