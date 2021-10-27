Train runs in opposite direction to save life of mother, newborn child

You must have heard several tales related to Indian Railways, in which railway employees go to any extent because of humanity. Something similar happened in Jharkhand, where to save the life of a woman, the railway officials decided to run an express train in the opposite direction.

According to the information, after the delivery of a woman in the Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Sampark Kranti Express, which left Tatanagar for Bhubaneswar on Tuesday night, the train had to be run in the opposite direction from its destination. After the train returned about two and a half kilometres back, the woman and the newborn child safely deboarded at Tatanagar railway station and a medical team conducted a preliminary examination, after which, they were admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Khasmahal. The railway official said that now both the woman and the child are healthy. The name of the woman who gave birth to the baby in the moving train is being told as Ranu Das.

A railway official said that the woman was travelling in coach number 5 of the train. Shee was to deboard at Jaleshwar in Orissa. The train had just left from Tatanagar station late in the evening when the information about the delivery of the woman in the moving train and giving birth to the child was given to the Tatanagar station. By then, the train had moved forward by about two and a half kilometres.

After getting the information, it was decided to return the train back to Tatanagar station. Because the next stop of the train was Hijli, which would have taken at least two hours to reach and in the meantime, their lives could have been in danger. However, Tatanagar railway station officials informed the local railway hospital and called the medical team to the station. Apart from this, the train was returned about two and a half-three kilometres in the opposite direction.

The woman and her child deboarded the train with the help of the medical team at Tatanagar station. Some tests were done for both of them here and then they were sent to Sadar Hospital located in Khasmahal. After this, the train left for Bhubaneswar. The passengers on the train appreciated the sensitivity of the railway officers and this decision.