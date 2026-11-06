Train On Fire: Flames engulf 4 coaches of Karmabhoomi Express in Punjab, passengers panic

Fire broke out in 4 coaches of Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara in Punjab, no casualties reported.

Four Karmabhoomi Express coaches caught fire on Friday close to the Sarai Banjara station in Punjab. Although there have been no confirmed injuries or fatalities, passengers were alarmed upon seeing smoke and flames. A short circuit is thought to be the cause of the fire.

What happened

The fire was reported in the fifth coach from the engine of Train No. 12508 Karmabhoomi Express, running from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri. It caught fire near Basantpura station, around 15 km from Rajpura and close to Sarai Banjara station. Smoke and flames from the coaches caused panic. Passengers moved to safe coaches while officials and emergency teams rushed in to control the fire.

No injuries reported

There have been no reports of any injuries or fatalities from the incident thus far. To verify the situation, officials are inspecting the passengers and the coaches. The impacted carriages' occupants were safely removed. The railroad employees assisted in controlling the station's congestion and transferring passengers to safer coaches.

Also read: What did CJP leader Saurav Das say in first video after Tihar release? ‘They cannot silence us’

Cause of fire not confirmed yet

There have been no reports of any injuries or fatalities from the incident thus far. To verify the situation, officials are inspecting the passengers and the coaches. The impacted carriages' occupants were safely removed. The railroad employees assisted in controlling the station's congestion and transferring passengers to safer coaches.