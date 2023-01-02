Train accident: Passenger train derails in Rajasthan's Pali

picture for representation

Eight coaches of the Suryanagari Express derailed near Pali in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday. The incident took place at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division.

Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur.

According to North Western Railway, no casualty was reported. An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways."Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon.

General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur," said Chief Public Relations Officer. Further details awaited.