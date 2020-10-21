Train accident in Bihar: Two coaches of Purvanchal Express derail

So far there hasn't been any reports of severe injuries to passengers in the incident.

Two coaches of Purvanchal Express Special train derailed near Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The incident happened near Silaut station of Samastipur railway block. A major mishap was averted due to the quick thinking on the part of the train driver. AC and sleeper coaches of the express train derailed in the incident.

According to the latest information, 5048 Purvanchal Express while going from Muzaffarpur towards Samastipur suddenly developed a loud sound near Guam number 90B. But the readiness of the gateman and the vigilance of the driver helped avert a big mishap.

So far there hasn't been any reports of severe injuries to passengers in the incident.

The express train left Gorakhpur at 11:30 am and was going to Kolkata when the incident happened near Silaut station of Samastipur railway block in Bihar.

Both the coaches will be changed in Samastipur after which the train will re-start its journey to Kolkata. Sonpur DRM and a medical team are at the spot. There aren't reports of any severe injuries so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details