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TRAI orders Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL to offer more voice, SMS-only plans

TRAI has ordered telecom companies to offer voice- and SMS-only recharge plans with shorter validity for prepaid users. Know more about the new framework.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

TRAI orders Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL to offer more voice, SMS-only plans
New plans offer flexibility to mobile users, (AI-Generated)
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    Mobile users in India who do not need internet data may soon have some plans on all major carriers, which will have options for flexible validity and lower costs. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has ordered telecom operators to offer shorter-validity plans for voice and SMS services.

    What is TRAI's new order?

    As per the new mandate of TRAI, telecom operators will now have to provide Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) with a validity of 30 days or less, to give prepaid users options to select recharge plans as per their data requirements.

    It will certainly help those customers who use mobile primarily for calls and messages rather than faster mobile data.

    ''The Authority is of the view that such a tariff framework would sufficiently address consumer requirements. This amended regulation will provide low-income consumers with more options, allowing them to recharge according to their requirements and financial capacity,'' TRAI said.

    Why has TRAI introduced these changes?

    TRAI's decision came after reviewing the currently available voice and SMS-only recharge options. In an official statement, the regulator said that it had observed that after the implementation of the Telecom Consumer Protection (12th Amendment), 2024, there was limited availability of voice-and-SMS-only plans in the prepaid circuit.

    Who will benefit most from these plans?

    The new mandate will surely benefit those consumers who rely on mobile phones more for calls and SMS rather than using mobile data at high speed. Shorter validity plans for calling and SMS will give consumers greater flexibility when one needs a connection for a limited time.

    The new framework is expected to expand the range of voice and SMS recharge plans across telecom operators in India.

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