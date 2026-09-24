Tragedy Strikes Greater Noida: PM Modi declares compensation of Rs 2 lakh for kin of dead, Rs 50,000 for injured

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for families of 9 killed in Greater Noida sleeper bus fire on Yamuna Expressway and Rs 50,000 for injured; driver and conductor arrested.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of nine passengers killed in a bus fire in Greater Noida. Rs 50,000 will be given to each injured person from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM Modi expresses grief over bus tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the Greater Noida bus fire incident, announcing ex-gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. In a post shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X, he said, "Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured." The compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund includes Rs 2 lakh for each deceased victim's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured, as announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Nine killed as sleeper bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway

Nine passengers died when a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Jewar, Greater Noida, around 11:30 pm on September 23. The bus was en route from Kashmiri Gate, New Delhi, to Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, with approximately 30 to 35 passengers aboard.

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According to the FIR at Jewar Police Station, a burning smell from the driver's cabin was noticed by passengers who alerted the driver and conductor. The FIR claims they continued smoking instead of stopping the bus, allowing the fire to spread quickly and trap passengers. Four fire tenders evacuated 20 to 25 passengers, but nine individuals died from suffocation and fire injuries. The police have arrested the driver and conductor, and further investigation is ongoing, as stated by Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar.