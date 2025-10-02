Tragedy on Dussehra: 9 killed as tractor carrying goddess Durga idols plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa

As many as nine people were killed as a tractor carrying idols of goddess Durga for immersion plunged into a lake in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, said police officials.

Devotees were riding on the tractor, which consisted of Durga idols from various villages for immersion, he told news agency PTI. So far, nine bodies have been recovered with the help of the States Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers, said the police official. Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation is underway.

"We have learnt that five to six devotees survived," he said. A probe has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

CM Mohan Yadav expresses grief

In a post on 'X', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased. "The accidents that occurred during the immersion of Durga in the villages of Jamli in Khargone and the Ingoria police station area near Ujjain are extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the bereaved families."

"I have issued instructions to provide an assistance amount of ₹4-4 lakh to the immediate family members of the deceased and to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment in the nearest hospital.I pray to Devi Ma Durga for the speedy recovery of all the injured and for strength to the grief-stricken families", he added.

