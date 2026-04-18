Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Nine Kerala tourists killed as bus falls in gorge, PM Modi condoles

Nine people died, and several others were critically injured after a tourist van plunged off a hairpin bend into a gorge at the Valparai hills in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. PM Modi expressed grief over the incident.

Nine people died, and several others were critically injured after a tourist van plunged off a hairpin bend into a gorge at the Valparai hills in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred when a vehicle lost control at the 13th hairpin bend and plunged to the 9th hairpin bend, according to Valparai Police. The tourist van carrying a group of 13 tourists from Perinthalmanna, Keralam, met with an accident while descending from Valparai after sightseeing.

PM Modi condoles death

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the accident that occurred in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray that the injured recover swiftly,” he said. He further shared his sorrow over the incident and said,"Distressed to hear about the mishap in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," the PMO said in an X post.

How did the accident occurred?

The vehicle driven by Mohammed Fasith (21) is reported to have lost control while negotiating the 13th hairpin bend. Consequently, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged down towards the 9th hairpin bend, according to a press note from police.Upon receipt of information, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valparai Sub-Division, and the Inspector of Police, Valparai, rushed to the scene of the occurrence and supervised the rescue and relief operations.A massive rescue operation was initiated, with 16 ambulances reaching the spot to manage the casualties, and 13 ambulances returning to Pollachi Government Hospital with injured occupants.

All the injured persons have since been safely rescued and admitted to the hospital. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and more details will be updated in due course.