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Tragedy in MP: Four newborns die after woman delivers in autorickshaw; family alleges ambulance delay

A woman delivered four babies while being taken to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, but all the newborns died.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 11:12 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Tragedy in MP: Four newborns die after woman delivers in autorickshaw; family alleges ambulance delay
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A woman gave birth to quadruplets in an auto-rickshaw while she was being taken to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district. All four newborns died soon after birth.

The incident took place on Tuesday. While the woman's family blamed the delay in getting an ambulance for the tragedy, health officials said the babies died because they were born too early and were underdeveloped.

Family Says Ambulance Did Not Arrive

The woman's husband alleged that they had called the emergency ambulance service after she went into labour, but no ambulance reached them. With no other option, the family took her to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Her husband, Ganesh Singaram, claimed that if an ambulance had reached on time, all four babies could have been saved.

Health Officials Explain What Happened

District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr DJ Mohanty said Rajni Singaram, a resident of Naigaon village, started having labour pain in the seventh month of her pregnancy. According to the official, she was first taken to the government health centre in Ghuthas in a private vehicle. As her condition was serious, doctors referred her to the Community Health Centre in Bichhiya.

However, before she could reach the hospital, she delivered four babies while travelling in the vehicle. Mohanty said, "All four babies -- three girls and a boy -- died because they were premature and weighed around 1.5 kilograms each."

He also said the mother is admitted to the Bichhiya Community Health Centre and her condition is stable.

Collector Says Action Will Be Taken If Complaint Is Filed

Reacting to the family's allegations, Mandla District Magistrate Rahul Namdev Dhote told PTI that no complaint has been received so far. He said that if a complaint is filed, the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

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