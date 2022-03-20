Tragedy in football stadium after gallery collapses injuring 200 people in Kerala – WATCH

Another horrific incident has come forth as a makeshift gallery of a football stadium in Kerala has reportedly collapsed posing direct risk for thousands of spectators.

The incident took place in north Kerala’s Malappuram district on March 19. The horrific happening has been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter recently.

The video shows the makeshift gallery falling on the people who are sitting on the bench to see the football match. As soon as people start noticing the mishap, they can be seen moving here and there in panic mode.

#WATCH Temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod at Malappuram yesterday; Police say around 200 people suffered injuries including five with serious injuries#Kerala pic.twitter.com/MPlTMPFqxV — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

While the crowd hushes to save their life, the organisers and some other people can be seen rushing to the spot after the incident.

This mishap took place at about 9 pm on Saturday when the All India Sevens Football final match was being played in Poongodu, a village near Wandoor and Kalikavu.

As per the police, all the injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals. Man injured people were taken to the Manjeri Medical College and Hospital. Despite attempts to save all, five people remain in serious condition. Many children were also injured in the mishap.

Over 8,000 spectators were reportedly present at the makeshift gallery when the incident took place. The east stand was accommodating about 3,000 people, which is much more than its capacity.

As mentioned by Malappuram SP, strict action will be taken against the organisers. The department will conduct an investigation about the incident in Kerala.