Traffic violators in Gurugram can soon pay fines on spot, here's how

Picture: File Photo

Traffic violators in Gurugram can soon pay fines on spot, thus eliminating the need to visit the Traffic Tower- the traffic police office. The traffic police here have tied up with State Bank of India (SBI), which will provide 230 card swiping machines for on spot payment of fines, officials said. The machines will be equipped with a software that has pre-loaded offences and fines corresponding to these violations. The public can make the payment either via debit or credit cards or through UPI, officials said. The system will be rolled out by Monday, they said.

READ | Lack of mass base, complex caste web: Why Prashant Kishor has a thorny road to Patna throne

“This is a Millennium City and has many violators who are just passing through or from other cities. We had long been getting feedbacks and complaints about people having to go to the traffic tower for payment. This (on spot payment) will be very convenient for both officers on duty and violators,” Ravinder Tomar, DCP (Traffic), Gururgam, said. It also ensures transparency, he added. “Majority of the people offer bribes than paying challans just to skip going to the Traffic Tower. In many cases, they don't pay up and then they are sent to court and the process gets elongated. This will smoothen things,” a senior officer said.

READ | Tajinder Bagga arrest: Delhi Police files ‘kidnapping’ case after Punjab cops detain BJP leader