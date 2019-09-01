Headlines

Traffic violations to cost you more from today; here's what to look out for

The changes that are to be made have been communicated to the traffic staff at ground level and are expected to further deter the erring drivers from flouting norms

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 09:37 PM IST

Delhi braces itself for higher penalties on traffic violations starting today as the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, which hike the penalty for traffic rules violation, have come into effect from Saturday midnight. As many as 63 clauses of the Act, which correspond to an increase in penalty/fine for a traffic rule violation, has been brought into effect now.

Here are how things have changed:

* Earlier, the fine for jumping red-lights was Rs 1000. As per the new provisions, it has been revised five times up to Rs 5000. Driving without wearing the seat belt, which earlier invited a fine of Rs 100, will now attract a fine of Rs 1000.

* The fine for rash driving has also been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. And if caught for drunken driving, one needs to cough up a hefty fine of Rs 10,000.

* If you have forgotten your license at home, it would cost you dearly. The fine for driving without a license is Rs 5,000. Driving without a copy of insurance will also invite a fine of Rs 2,000.

* Heavier penalty will also be levied on those driving beyond the permissible speed limit. As per the bill, over-speeding would invite penalty between Rs 1,000 – Rs 2,000.

* The proposed amendment also takes up the issue of juvenile drivers, who often end up meeting with road accidents. A new section 199A has been introduced, according to which if a juvenile is caught driving a vehicle, his guardian and the owner of the vehicle would be deemed guilty. A steep fine of Rs 25,000, with imprisonment up to three years, would be levied on such defaulters. The registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled. Besides, the juvenile will not be issued a licence until he reaches the age of 25.

* Penalties have also been hiked for two-wheeler riders. Riding without wearing a helmet will invite a fine of Rs 500 on the first occasion, and if repeated twice, the fine will be Rs 1500. The fine for triple riding has also been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500.

Elaborating on the implementation of new norms relating to traffic penalties, NS Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Saturday said, "The government has made various changes in the traffic rules, penalty amounts have been increased, some new sections have been added and traffic team has already been briefed about this in a meeting".

The Delhi traffic chief also stated that the changes that are to be made have been communicated to the traffic staff at ground level and are expected to further deter the erring drivers from flouting norms.

"There is a need to increase public awareness and our motive will be to ensure that people drive safely. We will work towards making our roads safer for citizens", he added.

