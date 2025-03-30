The Greater Noida Authority has approved a Rs 400 crore elevated road project via Shahberi to NH-24, benefiting one million commuters.

The Greater Noida Authority Board has approved the construction of an elevated road that will start from Sector 4, pass through Shahberi, and connect to NH-24. This project aims to reduce traffic congestion and provide better connectivity for nearly one million people in the region. According to Junaid Akhtar, construction on the Shahberi route will begin soon, offering much-needed relief to daily commuters.

Population Growth in Greater Noida West to Drive Demand

Greater Noida West has been witnessing rapid population growth, and experts predict that the current population of 1.5 million (15 lakh) will increase to 2 million (20 lakh) over the next ten years. With the opening of Noida Airport, traffic in the region is expected to rise significantly. To accommodate this increasing demand, plans are in place to construct more elevated roads, including one extending from Murti Chowk to NH-24. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already agreed to support and collaborate on this project, ensuring smoother connectivity for the expanding population.

Rs 400 Crore Allocated for Shahberi Elevated Road

The Shahberi elevated road project is estimated to cost Rs 400 crore. Following the board’s approval, the next step involves preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which Greater Noida Authority CEO N.G. Ravi Kumar will oversee. Once the DPR is completed, the project will proceed with necessary approvals and construction work.

Better Connectivity for One Million People

The elevated road will provide a smoother travel experience for people commuting between Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Noida, and Ghaziabad, along with those traveling to Noida Airport. Given its role in improving regional connectivity, the cost of the project will be shared by the Noida and Greater Noida Authorities, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), and Ghaziabad Authorities. This development is expected to make daily commutes easier, reduce congestion, and enhance road infrastructure in the region.