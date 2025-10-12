Traffic relief ahead: Gurugram to get two new flyovers busiest intersections

Under the proposed plan, the Dadi Sati Chowk flyover will have three lanes, while the Ambedkar Chowk flyover will feature two lanes. The total estimated cost for the two projects is around Rs 111 crore.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will invite tenders next month for the construction of flyovers at Dadi Sati Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk, two of the city’s busiest intersections. Designs for both flyovers have already been submitted to IIT Delhi for review. According to GMDA officials, the authority expects to receive the design review report from IIT Delhi by next week. Once approved, the tendering process will formally begin.

Flyover Specifications and Cost

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for both flyovers was prepared five months ago by a consulting agency appointed by the GMDA.

Initially, the DPR was based on a Reinforced Earth (RE) wall-based construction design. However, officials raised concerns that such a design could obstruct visibility in surrounding areas. As a result, the GMDA has revised the design based on the Dwarka Expressway model, which ensures better visibility and smoother traffic flow.

Traffic Congestion at Present

Both intersections are currently major congestion points in Gurugram. At Dadi Sati Chowk, vehicles often get stuck for 15 to 20 minutes during peak hours in the morning and evening. The intersection functions as a roundabout, with three-lane roads converging and narrowing near the junction.

To manage traffic, the GMDA had earlier installed traffic signals at the request of the traffic police. However, these measures have provided only limited relief.

Once completed, the flyovers at Dadi Sati Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk are expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve travel times for commuters in central Gurugram.