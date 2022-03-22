Traffic on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be disrupted for 10 hours on Wednesday, check diversion routes

Traffic movement on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH 48) will be disrupted for nearly 10 hours tomorrow, March 23 (Wednesday) due to a proposed march, in support of the demand for the creation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. The proposed march will take place from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk on the National Highway 48.

Gurugram traffic police made a release in this regard late Monday night. As per the release, the entire 6.3 kilometre-section of the highway will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday. To ensure a smooth flow of traffic and to avoid public inconvenience, traffic diversions have been planned.

Read | Here's how 40-storey Noida twin towers will be demolished in just 9 seconds

Diversion plan

1. Traffic from Jaipur to Delhi will be directed from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) just before Kherki Daula toll plaza, and commuters can reach their destinations via Sohna Road.

2. Commuters from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road to reach their destinations.

3. All traffic would be diverted from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Pataudi Road, respectively, according to the release.

4. The entire stretch will be closed for the movement of heavy vehicles and goods vehicles through the day.

5. Such vehicles heading from Jaipur have been advised to take the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway from Panchgaon for travelling to Delhi and Faridabad.

6. Those heading from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take Sohna Road and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.