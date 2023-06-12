Traffic diversions, live tracking link as Sant Tukaram Maharaj, Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhis arrive in Pune

The palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj is set to arrive in Pune today - June 12, 2023. The traffic department in the city has already made preparations for the big day to provide a safe passage to the processions. Several routes in Pune City will be closed today. For the routes that will remain shut, commuters will have to use the diversions.

Both the palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will arrive in Pune today and start moving toward Pandharpur on Wednesday.

Here is the link to track the palkhi movement

https://diversion.punepolice.gov.in/

Here are all the details of the closed routes and diversions during the movement of palkhi processions in Pune

Till the time Sant Tukram Palkhi reaches Bopodi Chowk

Closed route: Bopodi Chowk to Khadki Bazar.

Alternate route: Internal road Via Church Chowk.

Closed route: Poultry farm Chowk.

Alternate route: Railway Police headquarters, Aundh Road, and Bremen Chowk.

Till the time Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi reaches Engineer College Chowk

Closed route: Old Mumbai Pune Road will be closed for vehicles approaching Pune.

Alternate route: Bhau Patil Road Aundh Road Bremen Chowk.

Closed route: RTO to Engineering College Chowk.

Alternate routes: Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk and Kumbhar Ves and also via Jehangir Chowk and Ambedkar Setu.

For the arrival of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi

Closed route: Kalas Phata to Bopkhel Phata.

Alternate route: Via Dhanori road using internal routes.

Closed route: Mental Hospital Corner to Alandi Junction.

Alternate route: Via Jail Road and Airport Road.

Closed route: Sadalbaba Chowk to Patil Estate.

Alternate route: Parnakuti Chowk to Garrison Engineer Square.

Traffic changes for the passage of both Palkhis together after the processions confluence near Engineering College Chowk. These changes will be in force from 12 pm on June 12.

Closed route: Range Hill Chowk to Sancheti Chowk.

Alternate route: Khadki Underpass and Poultry farm chowk.

Closed route: Khandoji Baba to Veer Chaphekar Chowk

Alternate route: Karve Road and Senapati Bapat Road.

Closed route: Gadgil Statute to SG Barve Chowk.

Alternate route: Kumbharves to RTO Chowk.

Closed route: Deccan Traffic Division to Thopte Path Chowk.

Alternate routes: Ghole Road and Apte Road.

Meanwhile, a separate road closure and traffic diversion plan has been put in place for heavy vehicles for June 12 to 15.