Traffic diversion in NCR due to tractor rally, here are the routes to avoid

As the protesting farmers led by 40 farmer unions are going to run a tractor rally today (January 7), the National Capital Region (NCR) is going to encounter multiple traffic diversions. The rally will run from Ghaziabad to Palwal on the Western Peripheral Expressway.

Taking that into consideration, the police have asked people to avoid the expressway. Here's all you need to know about the tractor rally and traffic diversion in Delhi.

Diversion at several areas

Due to diversions on several points on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar said that vehicles would not be allowed on the expressway from 12 pm to 3 pm.

The police said that those travelling from Sirsa and Beel Akbarpur to Sonipat would not be allowed on the expressway due to the tractor rally.

Traffic police providing updates

The traffic police is providing updates through tweets to let the people know which roads they should avoid.

In a tweet, the traffic police said, "Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, and NH-44."

Tractor rally organised by farmers union

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, which is an umbrella formation of 40 different farmer unions, is organising the tractor rally, starting from Ghaziabad and ending at Palwal in Haryana. It will return on the same route.

Supreme Court orders special committee

The Supreme Court last month ordered the formation of a special committee, after suggesting that the central government's negotiations had failed.

Ongoing farmers protest

The farmers have been protesting on different border points to Delhi for more than 40 days, despite the cold and the rain. The NCR encountered a cold wave with temperatures going down to 1.1 degree Celsius in the beginning of January.

Tractor rally deferred

The tractor rally was initially going to take place on Tuesday (January 4) but bad weather forced the farmers to delay it. The farmers have said that they would go for another tractor rally on the Republic Day (January 26).

Farmers' demand

The farmers have been protesting against the three controversial agricultural laws passed by the central government in 2020. These are the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

The farmers have continued with their demand for the repeal of these laws.