Traffic challans may be added to your electricity bills, details here

Justice Pardiwala said authorities must act keeping in mind the ground situation. He pointed out that police may issue thousands or lakhs of e-challans, but the real challenge lies in recovering the fines imposed.

Questioning the efficacy of e-challans, the Supreme Court has said authorities need to move beyond issuing challans and take concrete on-ground measures to recover pending fines. At a hearing, Justice JB Pardiwala observed that authorities could examine the possibility of recovering unpaid traffic challan amounts by linking them to other government payments like electricity bills.

“If people are not paying traffic challans, add it to their electricity dues bill. They’ll have to pay the electricity bill, otherwise the power line will be disconnected. Work it out. In this country, you have to find a way out,” the Supreme Court observed, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The court was told that states and UTs have nearly Rs 45,000 crore in pending e-challan dues, out of which roughly Rs 25,000 crore has been recovered so far.

What did the court say?

Justice Pardiwala said authorities must act keeping in mind the ground situation. He pointed out that police may issue thousands or lakhs of e-challans, but the real challenge lies in recovering the fines imposed.

According to information placed before the court, states and UTs have around Rs 45,000 crore in pending e-challan dues, with about Rs 25,000 crore recovered so far.

Justice Pardiwala said authorities will have to act while keeping the ground situation in mind. He pointed out that while police may generate thousands or even lakhs of e-challans, the real problem is collection of the fines.

The court observed that steps like blocking renewal of registration certificates for vehicles with pending challans could be explored. It added that issuance of duplicate RCs in such cases could be stopped and transfer of ownership of such vehicles could also be barred.

'Do not issue fitness certificates till their challans are paid'

The court also said fitness certificates should not be issued to vehicles till their challans are paid. It suggested that such vehicles could be blacklisted on the Parivahan portal and renewal of driving licences linked to pending challans could be stopped.

Other steps that came up for discussion included suspending driving licences already issued and not issuing PUC certificates to vehicles with unpaid challans. The court further said vehicles should be checked randomly and those with unpaid e-challans could be seized if required.

Justice Pardiwala said for the system to work effectively in the country, authorities would have to come up with solutions that factor in ground realities. The court at the same time made it clear that adding unpaid traffic challans to electricity bills was merely a suggestion during the hearing and not a direction for enforcement.