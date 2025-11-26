Traffic Alert! Chandigarh police issues advisory ahead of farmers rally today: Check traffic restrictions, diversions
INDIA
With Samyukta Kisan Morcha announcing rallies, marches and public outreach campaigns across India, Punjab farmers have planned to travel towards Chandigarh, prompting Chandigarh Police to issue a traffic advisory.
Over 10,000 farmers are expected to enter Chandigarh today (November 26, 2025) for the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) nationwide protest, marking the fifth anniversary of the 2020 “Delhi Chalo" agitation. Farmers across Punjab will gather at Sector 43, Dussehra Ground for a day-long programme; hence, the Chandigarh police have rolled out an extensive traffic advisory and security plan.
Chandigarh issues traffic curbs ahead of farmers' rally today
As Chandigarh is expected to be the focal point of the Punjab leg of the agitation, city police have deployed more than 1,000 personnel for crowd management and security. In anticipation of heavy tractor-trolley movement, a reserve force has been stationed at Attawa Chowk and near the Judicial Complex to address emergencies or reinforcement needs. Several checkpoints have also been set up at key intersections, including Attawa Chowk and the Sector 42/43 small chowk.
With Samyukta Kisan Morcha announcing rallies, marches and public outreach campaigns across India, Punjab farmers have planned to travel towards Chandigarh, prompting Chandigarh Police to issue a traffic advisory. Though the authorities have permitted the farmers to assemble at the Sector 43 ground for a day, security agencies anticipate heavy traffic movement from the Mohali side.
Know here traffic restrictions and diversions for November 26, 2025
Chandigarh police have advised commuters to avoid these routes and plan alternative routes prior to their travel plans. Sumer Partap Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, advised the public to follow real-time updates on the social media handles of the police—@trafficchd on X, @trafficchd on Instagram, and @ChandigarhTrafficPolice on Facebook. “We appeal to the general public to cooperate with the police, and any inconvenience caused on account of these restrictions/diversions is deeply regretted,” read the advisory.
--From Kajheri Chowk (Sector 42/43-52/53) to Sector 42/43 Small Chowk, extending up to Attawa Chowk (Sector 35/36/42/43).
--From Sector 43/44 light point to the Judicial Academy light point, up to Sector 42/43 Small Chowk.