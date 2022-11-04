Traders Union experts publish the rating of the Best Forex Trading Apps for 2022

The team of Traders Union financial analysts analyzed the operation of a number of companies providing brokerage services in the Forex market. The analysis was conducted using a unique TU methodology, and covered over 400 brokerage companies. A special algorithm was employed to assess over 100 criteria of the brokerage platform functioning from trading volumes to customer service and customer satisfaction. Based on the results of the comprehensive analysis, Traders Union experts compiled a rating of the Best Forex Trading Apps in 2022.

Best Forex Trading Apps 2022 by Traders Union experts

Traders Union experts analyzed over 400 companies and selected the following Best Forex Trading Apps in 2022:

RoboForex is a recognized broker with the European regulation by the CySEC. The platform has over 3.5 million active users in 169 countries. The company provides a full range of brokerage services for beginners and professional traders. The minimum deposit is $10, leverage up to 1:200 and the spreads are narrow. During registration, clients can choose one of five trading account types including the cent account. The platform also offers CopyFX, a copy trading service, for passive investors.

EXNESS is a popular brokerage company. Its operation meets the standards of the licenses issued by the CySEC, FCA and FSA. The broker offers access to a wide range of investment assets, several types of trading accounts, instant order execution and quick withdrawal to a card. The Exness brokerage company created attractive conditions for clients with deposits up to $1,000. The minimum deposit is $1 and leverage is up to 1:2000.

Forex4you is a brokerage company with 15 years of experience in the market. Its operation is regulated by the BVI FSC. The broker offers different types of trading accounts, including cent accounts. The broker provides access to various instruments of Forex, stock and commodity markets and also cryptocurrency transactions. The minimum deposit is $1, and the leverage is up to 1:000, with floating spreads from 0.1 to 2 pips. There is the Share4you copy trading service for passive investors.

AMarkets is a top international ECN broker, which is popular among traders in Europe and the CIS. Clients can earn on currency price difference, trade cryptocurrencies, and assets of stock and commodity markets. The minimum deposit is $100, the leverage is up to 1:300 and the spread is from 0.1 pips. Algorithmic trading support is a special feature of the broker. The platform features its own laboratory for building and testing EAs. The broker offers a copy trading service as a passive investment option.

Admiral Markets is an international Forex broker with offices in 40 countries. The broker operates under the supervision of the following regulatory authorities: CySEC, FCA and ASIC. The minimum deposit is $1, leverage up to 1:500, and the spread ranges within 0-0.5 pips. The website features an abundance of educational and analytical materials.

Methodology of assessment of Forex Trading Apps by Traders Union experts

Expert research of the Forex market players by the team of Traders Union experts is clearly regulated and conducted in accordance with the methodology. It is an official document that meets international auditing standards.

Criteria groups in the TU methodology:

Customer group focuses on studying all aspects of customer service of brokerage companies.

Service group studies the area of influence of a broker on other market players to evaluate the broker’s competitiveness.

Reputation group monitors the level of transparency of a broker’s operation and determines customer satisfaction level and customer support quality.

Specialists of the financial and economic groups comprehensively assess the financial component of the brokerage companies and control the dynamics of their development.

Thanks to a comprehensive approach and the unique methodology, Traders Union experts publish highly objective and reliable information about brokers and Forex Trading Apps.

What is Forex?

Many novice traders and investors often ask: “What is Forex and what earning opportunities does it offer?” All currencies of the world are traded at the global foreign exchange market. Millions of financial transactions are executed daily in the Forex market. Currency prices are not fixed and by buying and selling currency assets, traders make money on the difference in quotes.

Brokerage companies act as intermediaries between traders and the Forex market, opening access to trading for the former. A broker provides traders with a full list of tools for trading in the Forex market (a brokerage account, a trading platform), customer support and a number of additional services (financial calculators, analytical reviews, economic calendar, VPS services, etc.).

Traders Union experts help customers to save on assessment and selection of a broker to meet their criteria by conducting analyses and publishing ratings of the best Forex Trading Apps in 2022.

