Traders fleece deluge victims to make quick buck, get govt warning

The state government on Wednesday issued a warning against taking undue advantage of floods and selling essential items like water, milk at an inflated price. The warning has been issued after incidents of traders exploiting flood-affected people were reported. It also said that action will be taken against such unscrupulous traders.

In a press release, the state government said that it has noticed that the traders are exploiting the people by selling the essentials things at the high prices. "The traders cannot exploit people when they are in trouble. We have received complaints about traders involved in market manipulation. Actions will be taken against them on the basis of the reports. Such unscrupulous practice has been reported from 41 places. Cases have been registered against the nine people who were selling goods at a price higher than the maximum retail price," said RN Gaikwad, an official from the state government.

