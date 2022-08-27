Search icon
UP: Tractor-trolley carrying 24 people falls into Garra river in Hardoi, rescue operation on

UP: While 13 people have come out of the river safely, the search is on for 11 others, Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

A tractor-trolley, carrying 24 people, fell into the Garra river in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Saturday after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred in the Pali police station area.

While 13 people have come out of the river safely, the search is on for 11 others, Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said. They were returning to the village when at around 11 am their tractor lost control and fell into the Garra river from a bridge near Pali. Officials said search and rescue operations are underway. 

What happened?

Some farmers living in Begrajpur village of Thana Pali were returning after selling produce at a nearby mandi when one of the tractor wheels came off on the Garra river bridge in Pali area, Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar.

The tractor swerved and broke through the railing, pulling the trolley and the passengers into the water, according to an eyewitness.

"The men who came out have identified six others who were with them, which means at least those many are still missing. But they said there were at least two dozen people onboard," said District Magistrate Avinash Kumar.

