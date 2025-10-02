Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

Elon Musk makes history, Tesla CEO becomes first person in the world with a net worth of Rs...

Is Greta Thunberg arrested by Israel after Global Sumud Flotilla interception? Here’s what we know

Indian woman leaves US after struggling to find job, says 'left American Dream...' in viral video; Internet divided on privileged struggle, WATCH

Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs amid US government shutdown? White House says, 'Unfortunately, Democrats...'

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings

'Toxic' cough syrups kill seven in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; authorities ban supply of THESE drugs following probe

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best wishes, greetings to share with your loved ones on Vijayadashami

Donald Trump to meet China's Xi Jinping in 4 weeks, says ‘Soybeans to be significant topic of discussion’

Watch: Amid Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff, Rakhi Sawant says US President 'mera baap hai': 'Maa ne chitti chhodi thi ki...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar

Indian woman leaves US after struggling to find job, says 'left American Dream...' in viral video; Internet divided on privileged struggle, WATCH

Indian woman leaves US after struggling to find job, says 'left American Dream..

Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs amid US government shutdown? White House says, 'Unfortunately, Democrats...'

Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs? White House says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Toxic' cough syrups kill seven in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; authorities ban supply of THESE drugs following probe

At least seven children have died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, due to Kidney failure after the consumption of 'contaminated' cough syrup.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 07:14 AM IST

'Toxic' cough syrups kill seven in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; authorities ban supply of THESE drugs following probe
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least seven children have died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, due to Kidney failure after the consumption of 'contaminated' cough syrup. Several children were reportedly hospitalized, that has led to a high-level probe and a statewide suspension of distribution of dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrups.

Six children from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and one from Rajasthan's Sikar district died over the past month due after taking dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup Several other children in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Sanganer have also been hospitalised with similar symptoms after taling medicine supplied under Rajasthan’s Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has sent a central team to both states to collect drug, water, and entomological samples for testing. State drug controllers are simultaneously examining the affected batches. Authorities say results are expected within a few days.

Rajasthan 

As per PTI report, a generic cough syrup supplied to the Rajasthan government has been linked to the deaths of two children, over the last two weeks. 

A five year old from Sikar district died on Monday (September 29, 2025), hours after being administered the medicine prescribed at a community health centre. Earlier, a two-year-old Samrat Jatav died after his mother gave him the same syrup prescribed at a local health centre.

Doctors confirmed that eight other children aged between one and five years fell ill in Banswara district after consuming the syrup last week.

Following the deaths, the Rajasthan government has banned 22 batches of the syrup and ordered immediate recall of the existing stock. Over 1.3 lakh patients had reportedly received this medicine since June. A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, two syrups, Coldrif and Nextro-DS, have been banned by district administration, after six children reportedly died. The symptoms included high fever, difficulty urinating, and kidney complications. The first suspected case was reported on August 24, with the first death recorded on September 7.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...: 'My last heartbeat turned out to be..'
Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...:
October 2025 festivals calendar: From Dussehra, Diwali to Chhath Puja; all dates you need to know
October 2025 festivals calendar: Dussehra to Diwali; all dates you need to know
Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG warning after Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel will finish the job... if Hamas...'
Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG warning after Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel will fin
Elon Musk makes history, Tesla CEO becomes first person in the world with a net worth of Rs...
Elon Musk becomes first person ever to hit net worth of Rs...
'She told me...': Suryakumar Yadav reveals Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s crucial advice ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav reveals Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh’s crucial advice ahea
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE