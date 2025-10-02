'Toxic' cough syrups kill seven in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; authorities ban supply of THESE drugs following probe

At least seven children have died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, due to Kidney failure after the consumption of 'contaminated' cough syrup.

At least seven children have died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, due to Kidney failure after the consumption of 'contaminated' cough syrup. Several children were reportedly hospitalized, that has led to a high-level probe and a statewide suspension of distribution of dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrups.

Six children from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and one from Rajasthan's Sikar district died over the past month due after taking dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup Several other children in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Sanganer have also been hospitalised with similar symptoms after taling medicine supplied under Rajasthan’s Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has sent a central team to both states to collect drug, water, and entomological samples for testing. State drug controllers are simultaneously examining the affected batches. Authorities say results are expected within a few days.

Rajasthan

As per PTI report, a generic cough syrup supplied to the Rajasthan government has been linked to the deaths of two children, over the last two weeks.

A five year old from Sikar district died on Monday (September 29, 2025), hours after being administered the medicine prescribed at a community health centre. Earlier, a two-year-old Samrat Jatav died after his mother gave him the same syrup prescribed at a local health centre.

Doctors confirmed that eight other children aged between one and five years fell ill in Banswara district after consuming the syrup last week.

Following the deaths, the Rajasthan government has banned 22 batches of the syrup and ordered immediate recall of the existing stock. Over 1.3 lakh patients had reportedly received this medicine since June. A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Madhya Pradesh