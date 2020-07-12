Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir to begin from July 14; here's all you need to know

Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will open in a phased manner from July 14. A set of guidelines issued by the government of the Union Territory of J&K on Sunday confirmed the fact and shed some light on the rules that need to be followed for the entry of tourists in the first phase.

In this phase, tourism will be limited only to those arriving by air. Moreover, the RTPCR testing of all tourists on arrival has been made compulsory. The tourists also need to have had confirmed hotel bookings from prior, before arriving in the union territory.

"In view of the COVID-19 related measures, it is felt imperative to put in place a protocol to be followed by the tourists as well as the persons/authorities engaged in the hospitality sector," the government order stated.

In Phase-I, tourists visiting Jammu & Kashmir will need to abide by the following guidelines:

General:

In this phase, there will be a partial opening of the tourism sector for external visitors from outside J&K, limited to tourists arriving by air only

All incoming tourists must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay.

All tourists must have confirmed return air tickets.

There shall be compulsory RTPCR tests for tourists on arrival.

Taxis or transport facilities need to be pre-booked via the hotel, for which the J&K Tourism Department will detail procedures on its website.

Persons above the age of 65 should avoid coming on a tourism holiday.

Arrival, Testing, and Accommodation: