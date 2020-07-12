Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir to begin from July 14; here's all you need to know
Tourism in J&K will open in a phased manner. The government has issued some guidelines that tourists need to follow for the first phase:
Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will open in a phased manner from July 14. A set of guidelines issued by the government of the Union Territory of J&K on Sunday confirmed the fact and shed some light on the rules that need to be followed for the entry of tourists in the first phase.
In this phase, tourism will be limited only to those arriving by air. Moreover, the RTPCR testing of all tourists on arrival has been made compulsory. The tourists also need to have had confirmed hotel bookings from prior, before arriving in the union territory.
"In view of the COVID-19 related measures, it is felt imperative to put in place a protocol to be followed by the tourists as well as the persons/authorities engaged in the hospitality sector," the government order stated.
In Phase-I, tourists visiting Jammu & Kashmir will need to abide by the following guidelines:
General:
- In this phase, there will be a partial opening of the tourism sector for external visitors from outside J&K, limited to tourists arriving by air only
- All incoming tourists must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay.
- All tourists must have confirmed return air tickets.
- There shall be compulsory RTPCR tests for tourists on arrival.
- Taxis or transport facilities need to be pre-booked via the hotel, for which the J&K Tourism Department will detail procedures on its website.
- Persons above the age of 65 should avoid coming on a tourism holiday.
Arrival, Testing, and Accommodation:
- Tourists have to mandatorily pre-book their accommodation online. The proof of the same shall be checked on arrival. Taxis or transport facilities need to be pre-booked via the hotel. J&K Tourism will provide a list of such hotels and travel agencies.
- Till the RTPCR test results show negative for COVID-19, the tourist will not be permitted to leave the hotel where the booking has been made. Test results usually arrive within 24 hours.
- If a tourist brings COVID-19 negative report from the point of their departure, they will not be required to remain isolated in their hotels. However, RTPCR testing shall still take place.
- Tourists testing positive shall be sent to a medical facility as per protocol.
- All tourists should have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones and shall be checked for 'safe' status on the app at the time of arrival before entering the premises.