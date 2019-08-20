Headlines

India

'Tough situation, but good conversation': Trump after phone calls with Imran and Modi regarding Kashmir

Trump reaches out to Modi and Imran.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 06:22 AM IST

US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of  Pakistan Imran Khan on Monday, discussing prospects for improved trade ties and stressing the need to reduce tensions over Jammu and Kashmir. "Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. A tough situation, but good conversations!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

Trump spoke to Imran Khan hours after detailed phone call with Narendra Modi. Pakistan is unhappy with India ending special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370. Imran Khan has been going on in Twitter rants warning that this is a precursor to 'ethnic cleansing' in India. Pakistan also tried to raise the issue in UNSC though the move fell flat as it got support only from all-weather ally China in closed-door consultations. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a 32-minute telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday, discussed three key issues — trade, cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and developments in Afghanistan as the Afghan peace process enters its final stages.

This is the first conversation between the two leaders since they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka at the end of June and also since New Delhi abrogated Article 370.

On Pakistan, according to the Indian government statement, PM Modi said that "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace."

The White House also said that both sides discussed "regional developments with the President conveying the "importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region."

Conversation with Imran Khan

The White House said in a statement that Trump also had spoken with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to "discuss the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric" with India over the situation in Kashmir.
"The president reaffirmed the need to avoid escalation of the situation and urged restraint on both sides," the White House said in a statement, adding that Trump and Khan also agreed to work together to strengthen trade and economic ties.

Imran Khan and Donald Trump had spoken before UNSC in an informal meeting discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In the closed door meeting, USA sided with India's stance despite Imran Khan's outreach. 

With Reuters inputs

