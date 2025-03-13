The celestial event will unfold in the afternoon, with the total phase beginning at 11:57 AM, reaching its peak at 12:29 PM, and concluding by 01:01 PM.

On March 14, 2025, which falls around India's Holi festival, there will be a rare total lunar eclipse known as Chandra Grahan or the Blood Moon. In addition to being a MicroMoon eclipse, which means the Moon will appear somewhat smaller than usual, this celestial event will take place during the "Worm Moon," the final full moon of winter. On March 14, 2025, a total lunar eclipse will be seen at various locations across the globe. lasting those who live in areas where it may be seen, this MicroMoon eclipse will be an enthralling spectacle lasting approximately 65 minutes. The celestial event will unfold in the afternoon, with the total phase beginning at 11:57 AM, reaching its peak at 12:29 PM, and concluding by 01:01 PM.

Unfortunately, because the total lunar eclipse will take place during India's daylight hours, Indians will not be able to see it. North and South America, Western Europe, and Western Africa will be the primary viewing locations for the eclipse, according to Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain.

NASA claims that this kind of eclipse is also known as a "blood moon" because of the moon's potential to turn reddish-orange during totality. Longer wavelengths of sunlight, like red and orange, are the only ones that can illuminate the Moon since shorter wavelengths, like blue and violet, are unable to pass through the Earth's atmosphere and reach the Moon's surface. Consequently, the more dust or clouds in the Earth's atmosphere, the redder the Moon will seem during the eclipse.

"Keep a close eye on the weather forecast leading up to the eclipse," said NASA Chief Scientist Renee Weber in a statement. "That totality will last for close to an hour, so even if it's cloudy, you may still be able to glimpse it if the clouds are scattered."

Totality is predicted to start at 2:26 am on Friday for people in Eastern Daylight Time and 11:26 pm on Thursday for those in Pacific Daylight Time. The moment of totality happens simultaneously throughout time zones.

A partial eclipse will also conceal the moon for around one hour before and after totality.

Key viewing times across different time zones include: