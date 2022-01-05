Total lockdown in Maharashtra soon? BMC Chief says THIS amid rising COVID-19 cases

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is reaching new highs every day, the residents are concerned about an impending third wave of the pandemic hit the state. Amid these fears, many are speculating a complete lockdown in the state.

Addressing these speculations, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in Maharashtra. The BMC chief said that authorities are not discussing the need for a complete lockdown yet.

As quoted by News18, Chahal had said, “Unless 20,000 hospital beds occupied I will not look at fresh lockdown-like restrictions, current hospitalization rate less than 5%.” It is likely that due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government will tighten restrictions.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that a lockdown at this stage is not likely in the state, and fresh COVID-19 guidelines will be brought in to control the spread of the virus in Maharashtra. The closure of colleges and universities has already been ordered in the state on Wednesday.

Rajesh Tope had also said augmented restrictions are needed to curb the number of COVID-19 cases, and there is no need for a lockdown yet. This would mean that restrictions will be imposed on non-essential activities that could attract crowds, he added.

This comes a day after Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that a lockdown is not in the cards for the city of Mumbai for now. The mayor had said that a lockdown will only be imposed if the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crosses 20,000.

Maharashtra currently accounts for the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country. According to the health department, Maharashtra reported 26,538 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which Mumbai alone accounts for over 15,000 cases in the state.