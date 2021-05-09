Headlines

Total lockdown extended in Uttar Pradesh till May 17 - What's allowed, what's not

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief MInister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state on Sunday (May 9) decided to extend lockdown till 7 AM on May 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2021, 12:16 PM IST

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief MInister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state on Sunday (May 9) decided to extend lockdown till 7 AM on May 17.

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to extend lockdown just a day after 298 people died from coronavirus and 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in state to 14,80,315. A total of 15,170 people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh due to coronavirus.

Of the 298 deaths on Saturday (May 8), Lucknow reported 38, followed by 23 in Kanpur, 18 in Jhansi, 12 in Meerut, and 11 each in Allahabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghazipur. Lucknow also reported the maximum 2,179 cases, followed by 1,653 in Meerut, 1,518 in Muzaffarnagar, 1,485 in Saharanpur and 1,188 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

