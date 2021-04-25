Total lockdown extended in Delhi till May 3 as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 25) extended the complete lockdown in the national capital by one more week.

The decision means that the curbs imposed in Delhi last week will now remain in effect till May 3. Addressing a virtual press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am."

It is to be noted that Delhi has been registering over 20,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the last seven days and the positivity rate is as high as 32 per cent.

On Sayurday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its Covid-19 death toll with 357 more people losing their lives due to XOVID-19.

CM Kejriwal announced that it government has launched a portal which will be updated with information of oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals to manage the supply.

"We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The central and state teams are working together," CM Kejriwal said.