Total blackout in Jammu, explosions heard

Total blackout in Jammu, explosions heard.

#WATCH | Explosions heard in Jammu as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout



(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/ewKZzNoJI9 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 9, 2025

Early on May 7 morning, India executed a coordinated assault using long-range high-precision strike weapons, destroying nine sites in PoK and deep inside Pakistan in an operation codenamed 'Sindoor'. Over 100 terrorists were eliminated in a series of precision strikes launched in the early hours of Wednesday, according to sources. The operation, aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, remains underway, making it challenging to provide an exact casualty count of the terrorists at this stage, sources further stated. Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.