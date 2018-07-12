Tortured Triple Talaq victim dies in Uttar Pradesh

Triple Talaq

A Triple Talaq victim, who was allegedly thrashed and confined to a room without food for a month by her husband, died during medical treatment in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The case of the triple talaq victim, identified as Razia, was taken up by an NGO Mera Haq. She was admitted in the hospital along with her six-year-old son. Farhat Naqvi, sister of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and founder of Mera Haq, told media that she was pronounced triple talaq by her husband Nahim about 45 days ago.

But even after giving her triple talaq, Nahim did not let her go and locked her up in a room along with her son. After locking, beating and denying her food and water for a month, Nahim then left her to a relative’s house.

When her sister was informed about her ordeal, she brought her home. “We went to the police station to lodge a complaint against Nahim and his family members but the police did not register any case,” the victim’s sister said.

When the police did not help, the sister approached the NGO, which admitted the victim in a hospital and bore all her medical expenses.

About a week ago when her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Lucknow for further treatment. The victim came back to Bareilly only three days ago and died on Tuesday due to torture, long starvation and dehydration.