‘Tore my clothes, refused water’: Shashi Tharoor shares video of female MP allegedly assaulted by Delhi Police

The Congress party has been carrying out protests against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the National Herald money laundering case, saying that the Delhi Police has been harassing them in the midst of peaceful demonstrations.

Now, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has shared a video of a female Lok Sabha MP, who allegedly got thrashed and “brutally assaulted” by the Delhi Police during protests. According to the video, the Delhi police tore the woman’s clothes and “treated her like a criminal”.

In the short clip shared by Shashi Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP could be heard saying, “The Delhi police brutally assaulted us yesterday. They tore my clothes, removed my shoes and carried me like a criminal. For the first one hour we asked for water.. there are eight women in the bus and we repeatedly asked for water but they refused.”

This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a LokSabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ & demand accountability. Speaker ⁦@ombirlakota⁩ please act! pic.twitter.com/qp7zyipn85 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 15, 2022

The woman also alleged that the protestors tried to buy water from outside but the police stopped the vendors from selling to them. The woman in the video is Congress MP Jothimani, who is a member of the parliament in Lok Sabha from Karur, Tamil Nadu.

MP Jotihimani further said, “Is this way the police behaves? This cant be tolerated… whether woman MP or woman or any person… no one can be treated like this. Please take action.”

While sharing the video, Shashi Tharoor called for action against the Delhi Police and said, “This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a Lok Sabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the Delhi Police and demand accountability. Speaker Om Birla, please act!”

This comes as hundreds of Congress workers have been detained by the Delhi Police in the midst of the agitation carried out by the party against central agencies and the BJP government as Rahul Gandhi continues to be questioned by the ED. Congress has alleged that the BJP has forged a “fake” case to tarnish the reputation of the Gandhis.

