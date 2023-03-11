Search icon
Top speed 120 km per hour, 18 lakh trees to be planted, 12 districts: Ganga Expressway to transform UP's economy

The Yogi Adityanath government is trying to get the project finished by 2025 Mahakumbh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Ganga Expressway: The biggest point of this expressway is that it will have connectivity with Delhi-Meerut Expressway. (Representational)

The Ganga Expressway is one of the most ambitious projects for Uttar Pradesh. Both the Central and the state governments have pumped in resources to finish the project. The 594 kilometers long corridor will pass through 12 cities -- Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli and Pratapgarh. This will have six lanes.

The biggest point of this expressway is that it will have connectivity with Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Meerut-Haridwar Highway, Prayagraj-Varanasi Expressway etc. This route will also be linked with the Yamuna Expressway and Agra Expressway.  

The Yogi Adityanath government is trying to get the project finished by 2025 Mahakumbh. The governments believe this expressway will provide a fillip to the state's economy.

The authorities will plant 18 lakh trees along the expressway. At Shahjahanpur, a 3-km-long airfield will also be constructed for emergencies. The main toll plazas will be situated at Meerut and Prayagraj. 12 ramp toll plazas will also be constructed for people coming on the expressway and disembark from it at 12 cities. 

Two big bridges are also being planned. One will cross the Ganga river, the next will be across Ramganga River. 18 flyovers and 8 highway bridges will also be constructed on the expressway. 

The top speed of the expressway will be 120 km per hour. The distance between Meerut and Prayagraj will be covered in just eight hours.

