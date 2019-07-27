Headlines

Top Pakistani Jaish operative Munna Lahori killed in Shopian encounter

Munna Lahori, a Pakistani national, was also responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2019, 02:21 PM IST

 Two terrorists including a top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander from Pakistan responsible for a car blast last month in which two Army jawans lost their lives, were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Munna Lahori, a Pakistani national, was also responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir, a police official said. The second militant, an associate of Lahori, was a local, he said. Lahori, also known as Bihari, had been used by Pakistan-based JeM for the recruitment of terrorists in the valley, the official said.

He was an expert in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Lahori was responsible for a car blast attack on security a forces' convoy on March 30 at Banihal and "a fatal car blast on Army vehicle at Arihal in Pulwahma on June 17 in which two soldiers were killed and nine others including two civilians were injured," the official said.

He said the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Banday Mohalla in Bonbazar area of Shopian last night following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire, leading to their killing, he said, adding that incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gunfight.

